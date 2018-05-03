The May 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners have an hour and a half set aside to hear two appeals in a neighborhood dispute over lights in Chambers Field. Neighbors complained that the lights were too bright, and got permission to increase the height of their fence. So the folks who had the lights are appealing the approval of the fence.

There's also an hour reserved to debate an appeal of a decision to require the owner of a project south of Buckeye Road to amend their phasing plan before the county completes its site review plan. The meeting times out at 4 hours 5 minutes with the appeals. Commissioners meet at 1 p.m.

Minden Town Board members approved appointing JD Frisby town manager on Wednesday night, after debating concerns that he replace himself. That job pays $98,000 and has benefits. I think he's going to be OK.

I wouldn't blame commissioners for looking longingly out the courthouse windows at the beautiful day outside. It's supposed to be sunny with a high near 74 degrees with an easterly breeze in the afternoon at 5 mph.