Genoa, Nev. — The Arts Council is sponsoring Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands tonight at the CVIC Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., the insurrection is at 7. Tickets are $26.

We had some excitement out Genoa way on Thursday when a red Ranger missed the curve on Genoa Lane near the Settelmeyer silos and wound up in a field at around 4 p.m. The driver was taken for treatment and then to jail for drunken driving.

It will be Star Wars Saturday at Minden Park on May 4 Get it? May the Fourth Be With You. “Nudge is as good as a wink to a blind man.” It runs 2-5 p.m.

Meanwhile, at the River Fork Ranch, the topic turns to Monarch butterflies 1-4:30 p.m. in Genoa. You’re supposed to sign up ahead of time by emailing michelle_hunt@fws.gov

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 73 degrees on Friday and more of the same on Saturday. A chance of rain rolls in Saturday night and sticks around until Tuesday.

