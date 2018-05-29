The May 29 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The first day of early voting went smoothly, with 360 residents casting ballots on Saturday. While short of the great stampede of 2010, which saw 409 early voters, it is the best turnout in the last four elections. Early voting resumes 8 a.m. Tuesday at the historic Douglas County Courthouse.

Cooperative Extension Educator Steve Lewis' last agricultural innovation forum is 6 p.m., where he will return to his roots battling weeds, critters and insects. The forum is at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Genoan Jim Hartman, who was one of the more eloquent opponents of Nevada's marijuana legalization, will be speaking at the Good Government Group's lunch meeting at the COD Casino.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees today. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph shifting southeast later.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com