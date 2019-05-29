The May 29 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A bill to charge $5 per room at Stateline to help fund an events center passed the Assembly on Friday along party lines, with six Republicans, including Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, voting against. Since Democrats have the requisite two-thirds majority the bill passed.

The main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue is starting to lag behind the previous year, according to figures released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The Stateline casinos brought in $13 million in April, down 12.5 percent from the same month in 2018. They are down 2 percent riding into the final turn.

A jury trial for a man denying trafficking charges is chugging along in Minden, with testimony wrapping up early on Tuesday. District Judge Tom Gregory will hear motions this morning outside the jury’s presence and then will get back to work at 10:30 a.m.

Bill and Rocky Barth have opened their Bella Vista Farm 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. if you’ve got a hankering for fresh lettuce and arugula. You can call them at 775-230-4065. Bella Vista is located at 2685 Billy’s Road off Johnson Lane.

There’s a chance we’ll see showers today starting around 11 a.m. improving after 2 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 72 degrees. The wind will be calm picking up out of the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com