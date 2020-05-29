The May 29, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Gardnerville's hanging baskets are supposed to go up today along Main Street.

decorations

Genoa, Nev. — The Gardnerville flower baskets are going up today to join the buckets decorating benches along Main Street, which should be pretty festive in time for graduation on June 6 and the Carson Valley Day Parade on June 13.

Saturday is the Heritage Park Plant Sale 9 a.m. to noon in Gardnerville. They’re asking people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Mono County’s private campgrounds and RV Parks are being allowed to open today at half capacity after being closed by the coronavirus outbreak. They can’t advertise, but the county provided a list at https://webapps.mono.ca.gov/COVIDDocs/PublicResources/MonoCampgroundGuide_low.pdf

Four people have been fined for nonessential travel through South Lake Tahoe. That $1,000 fine has been paused until June 9 while the city re-evaluates. El Dorado County rescinded their travel ban and fine on Wednesday.

Alpine County Public Health Officer Richard Johnson announced that California’s smallest county will begin community-based testing for coronavirus. Everyone in Alpine will know where to log in for screening and appointments five minutes after Doc Johnson does, but I’ll report it anyway.

No new Douglas coronavirus cases were announced on Thursday night, by the ZIP Codes of the new cases from this week show one additional in Gardnerville and one in Minden-Johnson Lane, which brings that to 13.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Saturday as low pressure brings cooler temperatures and a chance of rain. Today expect a high temperature of 92 degrees and increasing cloudiness with a possibility of thunderstorms tonight.

Kurt Hildbebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com