The May 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County Sheriff’s personnel will be doing the serving at Cocomoes 4-8 p.m. today to raise money for Special Olympics. The restaurant is at 795 Tillman Lane.

The Bus Boy Food Truck will be back 4-6 p.m. at the FISH Ranchos Family Service Center, 921 Mitch Drive.

Minden is hosting its Farmers Market 4-8 p.m. today on Esmeralda Avenue. The street in front of the Minden Inn is closed just before that so if you’ve got county business there, go early.

We’ll see a break in the weather for a couple of days with rain due back on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 67 degrees, and the wind out of the north 5-10 mph this afternoon.

