The May 28, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Tractors plow a Bently Ranch field, a sign that it's near planting time. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas High School announced that Wyatt Kremer and Quincy Russell are the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2020 Michael Rubio and Olivia Ross-Dee are valedictorian and salutatorian among the Jump Start class that received college diplomas last week.

A second Douglas case of the coronavirus was reported in two days by Carson City Health and Human Services, which brings Douglas up to 30 total cases, with five active and 25 recoveries.

The Elks are taking reservations through 5 p.m. today for their take-out fundraiser on Friday. You can order by calling 265-5483.

I finally got tired of fishing letters to the editor sent through the web site out of my junk folder and have changed that link to editor@recordcourier.com. It only took me two years to finally figure that all out. Feel free to email me directly.

Thermometers across the Valley recorded another 90-degree day on Wednesday, but it doesn’t appear it broke any records, though it came very close. Today the forecast calls for a high of 93 degrees under sunny skies. The Zephyr will come up out of the west in the afternoon at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com