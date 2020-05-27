The May 27, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Chambers Field resident Christine Banker took this photo of the Carson Range reflected in in a ditch.

Genoa, Nev. — The Main Street Farmers Market at Heritage Park opens for the season 8 a.m. today. Heritage Park is located on Gilman Avenue behind the Overland in downtown Gardnerville.

The skeeters are out, but so are the Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District sprayers. Director Krista Jenkins says they’re planning to fog the Westwood area after 9 p.m. tonight.

Tahoe Douglas Elks are hosting a take-out, dine-and-dash Date Night Dinner for Two 5-7 p.m. Friday. The deadline for reservations at 265-5483 is Thursday. The dinner is $25 and includes a barbecued half chicken, Santa Maria beans, salad and bread.

Coronavirus Phase 2 openings begin Friday, which allow gatherings of up to 50 people at church services and other public gatherings. Bars, theaters and bowling alleys may all open at 50 percent capacity, along with museums and art galleries.

A Douglas County man in his 60s was the latest positive coronavirus case announced on Tuesday, bringing the Douglas count to four active and 25 recovered cases.

County commissioners convene for a second day of budget hearings 10 a.m. today where they’ll take action on the final budget. The meeting is virtual at https://youtu.be/UYLHsRP5HqY go to http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click on watch board meetings to see the agenda and instructions for public comment.

It cracked 90 degrees at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Tuesday afternoon, which means the heatwave is officially here. The high is forecast to hit 90 today under sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the west to 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com