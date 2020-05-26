The May 26, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Members of the Battle Born Douglas County Sheriff's Mounted Posse. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — High temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s, coming very close today with a forecast high of 89 degrees under sunny skies. For the first time in 2020, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to dip a toe over 90.

There might be a line out in front of Sharkey’s around 7 a.m. as diners turn out for its opening after two months. Other restaurants are open now, too.

County commissioners will conduct two days of budget hearings Tuesday and Wednesday in an effort to prepare for the coming economic aftershocks from the coronavirus shutdown. The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

A Douglas County woman in her 50s and four Carson City men are among those announced to have the coronavirus on Sunday. Douglas has three active cases and 25 recoveries.

There will be a little bit of breeze this afternoon as high pressure builds with west winds 10-15 mph.

