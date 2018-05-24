The May 24 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Town Hall debates are online now at Record-Courier.com and YouTube. I'll also post the links to election stories we post over the next few weeks leading up to the election.

Today is the last day you can change your registration online at http://www.registertovotenv.govIf you want to vote in the county commission race or assessor or public administrator, you have to be a Republican. You can rail against it all you like, but that's the rule.

If you don't want to pick a party, but want to vote in the sheriff's race, you can because its nonpartisan. That means it appears on every ballot whether you're a Republican or one of the five Reform Party members. You know who you are.

While The Record-Courier is celebrating Carson Valley's Remarkable Women, Douglas County Nevada TRIAD

will be honoring Senior for a Day.

There's a chance we'll see showers and thunderstorms develop in the Sierra in Alpine and Mono County before they move out over the Valley between 4 and 7 p.m. The National Weather Service says stronger storms could bring inch wide hail, heavy rain and 45 mph wind gusts.

The Weather Service is pretty much betting the farm there'll be some sort of precipitation today. Otherwise we could see highs of 74 degrees and the wind around 5 mph where there aren't showers.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com