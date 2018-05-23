The May 23 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The number of candidates seeking nomination for U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and Governor is dizzying. Tonight Douglas County Republicans will have an opportunity to kick some of those candidates' tires at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. Doors open at 5 p.m., trouble starts at 6 p.m.

I didn't check my mail on Tuesday, but sample ballots should be arriving any day now. But there's no reason to wait on the mail. You can check your sample ballot online at govotedouglas.com. Thursday's the last day to change your registration online. Saturday early voting starts.

With .95 inches of rain in Minden so far this May, it has been a pretty wet month, but not unusually so. I did a quick survey and this month barely makes the top 20 over the past 112 years, so far.

There's a pretty good chance we'll see showers and thundershowers after 11 a.m. today. Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 73 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com