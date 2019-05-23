The May 23 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Presale tickets for the Carson Valley Days Carnival are available at Raley’s, Accolades Trophies and Nevada State Bank for $20. The tickets are only good June 7-9, so don’t try to use them for the June 6 Buddy Night, when entrance to the carnival is 2-1.

Regional Transportation Commissioners discussed three contracts for initial work on Kimmerling Way, Pinenut Road and design and bidding for work on Centerville Lane on Wednesday night.

Today, county and planning commissioners are scheduled to meet 3 p.m. to jumpstart the master plan update. They’ll be at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

Most of the Douglas traffic cams, including the one at the top of Kingsbury Grade, remain down, but those that are working show the roads are wet.

With Heavenly going into their last weekend, the update on their snow page is running a little later in the morning. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, they were at 16 inches for the last week.

Expect more of the same today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. The high is expected to hit 61 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, with the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph shifting north this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com