The May 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 is still closed south of Holbrook Junction this morning after 100-foot long mudslide left 3-4 feet of debris on the highway. According to firefighters, there were 200 people in the Topaz Lodge who took refuge on the second floor after flood waters rushed into the building.

County emergency and building officials will be checking the homes below Topaz Lodge for damage as soon as they can get the roads cleared enough to make access.

My Ranchos friend who wanted rain got what he asked for. A spotter reporting three-quarters of an inch falling on Monday night. According to the Weather Service, .86 inches of rain fell at Holbrook Junction over 90 minutes.

I saw a couple of lightning strikes in the Pine Nuts and I heard there was a pretty good one on the west side too. The only fire report from last night turned out to be unfounded, but keep a weather eye out for smoke on the mountain.

Today expect isolated then scattered showers after 11 a.m. with the high near 71 degrees. We might see the sun at times today, and then we're back on the weather crazy train for Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com