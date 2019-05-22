The May 22 R-C Morning Report

Gardnerville, Nev. — School Board trustees approved a balanced budget on Tuesday evening in what amounted to a shot in the dark. The school district won’t know how much money it will get from the state until after the Legislature finishes its budget, but is required to submit a final budget by state law.



Lake Tahoe parents turned out to Tuesday’s school board to ask trustees to help them keep Zephyr Cove Elementary and Whittell High schools viable. Principals of both schools are leaving at the end of the year.

I’m told the Lampe Park Farmers Market was cancelled today due to weather. I haven’t been over there to confirm it. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy fresh produce, since the farmers markets will continue through September.

It rained in Carson Valley and snow telemetry at Horse Meadow shows 7 inches of new snow at 8,592 feet in Jobs Canyon between Jobs Peak and Jobs Sister. Heavenly Ski Resort will close after this Memorial Day weekend.

Expect scattered showers today and a high temperature of 58 degrees. The 5-10 mph west wind will shift to the north later this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com