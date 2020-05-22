The May 22, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Jobs Peak is reflected in a flooded field south of Muller Lane on Thursday afternoon. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Volunteers will be placing flags at Eastside Memorial Park this morning in honor of Memorial Day, which is Monday. Government offices will be closed, which mainly means the election tent behind the courthouse and the Douglas County Public Library.

On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners approved plans for a June 6 graduation procession through Gardnerville and Minden on its way to Douglas High School where there will be a drive-in commencement ceremony for both Douglas and ASPIRE.

Commissioners also approved a letter supporting the reopening of nongaming portions of the Hard Rock at Stateline, saying they’d be willing to approve similar letters for the county’s other casinos. Carson Valley Inn’s hotel has been open since the St. Patrick’s Day closure of gaming properties due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials report a half-dozen new cases of the virus, including four Carson and two Lyon residents. As of Thursday, there are three active Douglas cases with 23 recoveries. The number of cases requiring hospitalization has gone up to five.

While second-home owners will be allowed in South Lake Tahoe, the city is asking visitors to stay away during the Memorial Day weekend.

The state parks at Mormon Station, Cave Rock and Spooner are open for day use. Access to Sand Harbor State Park from the Tahoe East Short Trail is closed. Parking along Highway 28 will likely get you a ticket and they’re not allowing people to walk into the park.

It will be a nice weekend to go for a hike, but it will get warmer as the weekend wears on. Expect a high temperature of 64 degrees today under sunny skies. The high on Memorial Day is forecast to hit 83 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com