The May 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I expect to learn the identity of the person who was shot and killed in a confrontation with deputies who responded to Sunridge on Saturday night for a domestic dispute. The injured deputy sounds like he'll recover.

Even as investigators were responding to Sunridge for the shooting there was a report of a domestic battery at the Topsy Walmart. These calls are the most dangerous and difficult ones our law enforcement officers deal with, and the men and women to handle them deserve our thanks and respect.

Our congratulations to the Tigers softball team for taking second at the state tournament. While falling short of the championship, they'll always be in first place with us.

I know one Gardnerville Ranchos resident who is praying for rain so he can use his water allotment to fill his backyard pool. Restrictions on watering are in place for the county, Indian Hills and the Ranchos.

Don't be surprised if we see some thunderstorms today and tonight. The forecast is for mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 67 degrees with the wind at 5-10 mph out of the northeast in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com