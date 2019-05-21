The May 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners approved a balanced $142.9 million budget on Monday that adds 6.5 new positions to county staff. A few residents availed themselves of public comment to seek Barry Penzel’s resignation as chairman.

School Board trustees meet 4 p.m. today to discuss their final budget. Schools are being hit hard by efforts to reform Nevada education funding.

It appears that a marijuana reform bill going before the Legislature won’t affect Douglas County’s ban on pot-related businesses. A provision in the bill that pot businesses must abide by local zoning and other rules is sufficient to keep Douglas and other counties opted out.

The Record-Courier will be closed from roughly 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today while we celebrate Carson Valley’s Remarkable Women.

Traffic cameras show Spooner Summit has near white-out conditions this morning, which explains road controls on Highway 50 near the top. Kingsbury is clear for now, but that could change as a storm continues to roll into Western Nevada.

It rained down in Carson Valley this morning so the roads are wet. Expect more of that today with a chance of thunder. The high today will hit 52 degrees under cloudy skies.

