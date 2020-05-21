The May 21, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Two women and a dog run the rapids on the East Fork in this photo by Tim Berube.

beruberapids

Genoa, Nev. — The outdoor permit for the June 13 Carson Valley Days Parade goes before Douglas County commissioners today. Their plan to deal with the coronavirus is to pare the event down to just the parade. They’re still waiting for final approval from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Also seeking approval is the permit for the American Century Championship at Edgewood, better known as Celebrity Golf, July 8-12. They won’t be letting spectators in for the event.

A Douglas man in his 60s became the county’s 26th case of coronavirus on Wednesday. There are still far more recoveries than active cases across the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services.

It appears that the California Department of Transportation opened Ebbetts, Sonora and Tioga passes on Wednesday. Yosemite National Park remains closed and probably will stay that way until the all-clear hits.

The U.S. Forest Service reports that trails in the Carson Ranger District are getting a lot of use and are asking people to pack out what they pack in, including their poop.

It dropped below freezing this morning for what could be the last time in a long time. Temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees by this time next week. Today expect sunny skies and breezy conditions with the high hitting 73 degrees and the wind 15-20 mph out of the west, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com