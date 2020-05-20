The May 20, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Farmers are masked and gloved on Tuesday at the Minden Farmer's Market on Esmeralda Avenue. Kurt Hildebrand photo

farmersmarket

Genoa, Nev. — About a fifth of Douglas County’s 38, 260 active voters have cast a mail-in ballot as of Tuesday. Thursday is the deadline to update your address online and still have a ballot mailed to you. About a tenth of the ballots the clerk’s mailed out have come back undeliverable.

Douglas County School Board trustees approved a tentative final $59.5 million budget that cut $654,855. That’s just because enrollment continues to decrease. Trustees will come back in July to deal with the smoking hole the coronavirus left in Nevada’s financials.

School trustees also approved Keith Lewis’ superintendent contract, crossing that ‘t’ after voting to hire him earlier this month.

Minden’s Farmers Market took place despite a bit of chilly weather on Tuesday. The sun came out in time for shoppers to check out fresh fruit on Esmeralda Avenue. All it took to get in was a spritz of sanitizer and a willingness to give other shoppers a reasonably wide berth.

Monitor, Ebbetts, Sonora and Tuolomne passes are still closed this morning due to the storm, such as it was. Sonora Pass got another inch of precipitation, while Carson Pass has seen 2.4 inches of precipitation and Ebbetts got 2.2 inches since Thursday.

It would be generous to say I got a fifth of an inch of rain in Genoa from this last storm. Minden’s only had a trace over the past three days. If you’re not watering already, you should be, because that’s pretty much it for May showers.

Today expect sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees. The high will climb to near 90 by Tuesday. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, shifting northwest this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com