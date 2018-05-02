The May 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Peace Officer's Memorial Run will be making its way through Carson Valley today. They generally arrive around 10 a.m. and turn the baton over to Carson close to 1 p.m. Expect some congestion on Highway 395 north as the procession passes.

It sounds like Minden is planning to hire Superintendent JD Frisbee has town manager tonight. A contract and goals and expectations are on the agenda. The Town meets 5:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall.

Genoa's getting a farmers market starting on May 19. Town board members are scheduled to talk about a contract with Sierra Chef to operate the market in Genoa Town Park 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-September.

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 66 degrees and a light north wind. It's going to warm up pretty fast with the temperature expected to crack 80 degrees by Tuesday.