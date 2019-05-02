The May 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A request for $100,000 to pay for a Tiregate grand jury goes before commissioners 1 p.m. today. The money will come out of this year’s budget. County commissioners at the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

A project proposed for the Muller Parkway roundabout south of the Gardnerville Walmart goes before commissioners for its second reading. The meeting times out at less than three hours, which means it will probably last until 8 p.m.

Also at 1 p.m. today is the ceremony adding two names to the Nevada Peace Officers Memorial in Carson City. The observance will draw law enforcement officers from all over the state.

The California High Patrol is working a hit and run at the Ag Station on Highway 395 down south that occurred 3 a.m. today. They might have found the culprit at the Walker motel.

The splash pad opening in Minden drew about 40 people on Wednesday, including some kids in bathing suits, despite the chilly weather.

Expect sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees today with the wind out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com