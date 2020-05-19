The May 19, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The traffic cam overlooking Kingsbury at 6:34 a.m. shows snow on the road, which wasn't there a half hour earlier.

snowonkingsbury

Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect over Kingsbury Grade this morning as a sudden burst of snow struck just after 6 p.m. this morning. Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive with snow tires. Controls are also in effect over Spooner Summit.

Carson City had a third death from the coronavirus reported Monday night, a Carson City man in his 80s. A Lyon County man in his 70s tested positive for the disease.

There were 10 new recoveries and two people hospitalized, according to Carson City Health and Human Services, which serves as Douglas County’s public heath officer. If you think you have symptoms or questions, call the hotline at (775) 283-4789

Of the nearly 600 asymptomatic Douglas County residents tested for coronavirus I can safely say none turned up positive. With final results from 1,798 tests from the four counties including Douglas, the only positive test remains a Lyon County woman in her 50s.

East Fork Gallery reopens today in The Record-Courier Center in Gardnerville and the Minden Farmers Market starts 4-8 p.m. on Esmeralda Avenue.

Closing on Monday was the Quad-County Emergency Operations Center, which was set up to respond to the coronavirus emergency in Western Nevada. Emergency managers in Douglas, Carson, Storey and Lyon will continue to meet and work with health officials.

There’s a chance of showers before 8 a.m. today and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The snow level will rise from 5,300 feet to 6,900 feet this afternoon, with the high hitting 56 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com