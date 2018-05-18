The May 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There’s a huge bicycle race that’s going to head up Foothill Road and over Kingsbury this afternoon. If you’re not going interested in watching the cyclists, it might be a good idea to avoid that corner of the Valley until the excitement passes.

The dedication of the Hans Meyer-Kassel monument is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Genoa Courthouse Museum. Meyer Kassel was a famous Nevada artist, who captured many of the landscapes we still enjoy today.

You can't walk 10 feet in Carson Valley without seeing a garage sale flyer. Both Saratoga Springs in northern Carson Valley and Genoa are hosting community garage sales on Saturday.

While you're out garage "saling" drop by Lampe Park for the Safety Fair or Douglas High School for their annual plant sale or try your hand flying a kite at the Dangberg Home Ranch. That's just a very small selection of the things going on this weekend here in beautiful Carson Valley.

Garage sale shoppers know to get out early, and that's a good plan for Saturday when there's a pretty good chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 73 degrees.

Today there's a slight chance of showers, but mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees.