The May 18, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Minden residents Reggie and Pam Mueller's grandfather clock was stopped by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake at 4:04 a.m. Friday.

quakelocal

Genoa, Nev. — Seven new coronavirus cases, including a Douglas woman in her 40s, were reported over the weekend. Douglas also reported one recovery, so that’s still balancing out. Six more Carson residents were added to the sick list over the weekend.

A 59 mph wind gust blasted through Gardnerville 7:10 p.m. Sunday as a cold front rolled into Carson Valley. Besides the power outage, which could be blamed on the wind, rescuers responded to tree branches down in the Ranchos Genoa saw a 52 mph gust at 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

The Nevada Seismology Laboratory increased the threshold for reporting regional earthquakes to magnitude 4 thanks to Friday’s big quake near Coaldale. Even so, I received seven notifications on Sunday, including a 5.0 magnitude at 7:18 p.m.

Flags are at half-staff in Nevada today in honor of Siegried & Roy’s Roy Horn who died from complications from coronavirus on May 8.

The Douglas County Public Library started curbside service at the Minden branch on Saturday morning. The Zephyr Cove branch is starting curbside on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can order at catalog.douglas.lib.nv.us

We got a little rain this morning, so that will hopefully help keep some of the dust down today. The snow level is supposed to lower to 6,600 feet, with the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph, with the high temperature hitting 57 degrees. We might have a freeze early Tuesday morning, so if you put plants out, bring them back in.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com