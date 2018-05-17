The May 17 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I wager there were more than 600 people attending Wednesday night's town hall debate at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Douglas County commissioners are meeting at Lake Tahoe 1:30 p.m., but not for long, since the action items time out at 25 minutes. New Assistant County Manager Jenifer Davidson is up for interim chief financial officer. It will be the first time those jobs have been united since 2016.

That should give commissioners and anyone else whose interested time to hit Main Street Gardnerville's Thirsty Third Thursday Wine Walk 4:30 p.m.

It rained three or four times on Wednesday with the total hitting around a third of an inch. We had a lot of power bumps that set the relays to rattling, but the electricity held in Gardnerville.

Winewalkers might get lucky with the weather today with partly sunny skies and a 30 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com