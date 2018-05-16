The May 16 R-C Morning Report

051618rcam

Genoa, Nev. — A judge will decide whether the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will have to conduct a new review to determine if the bi-state sage grouse must be listed as an endangered species. I read the whole 85-page order on Tuesday night, and it was the Pine Nut grouse population's stability that ended up endangering the feds' case.

Doors open for tonight's town hall debate at 5 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. While the debate starts at 6, it's not a bad idea to get there early to talk to candidates for all sorts of offices.

Picking candidates is like picking fruit or vegetables, it's always better to get a close look at them. As it happens, today is also the first day of the Lampe Park Farmers Market right across Waterloo from where the debates will be. Who will win? Cherries, lemons, squash? Let the shoppers decide.

We had a pretty nice little shower in Gardnerville around lunchtime on Tuesday. More showers are likely today, with a chance of some thunderstorms thrown in. Expect the high to hit a cool 63 degrees today with a little bit of wind in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com