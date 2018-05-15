The May 15 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Esmeralda Avenue Farmers Market is on the pointy end of the trowel 4-8 p.m. today in Minden, kicking off four months of markets in all three Carson Valley towns.

Four people were transported from a three-vehicle collision at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane on Monday evening. With all the construction going on, folks are driving on short fuses, so be doubly careful on the roads around the Valley.

Genoa Lane was also closed briefly on Monday afternoon after a backhoe hit a gas line. Remembering to call 811 two days before you dig could help prevent finding out where the gas lines are the hard way.

The chance of rain is continuing to increase with showers and thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. today. The high temperature could crack 70, but then it cools off again on Wednesday when showers go from chance to likely.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com