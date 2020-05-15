The May 15, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I have an urge to get in the car and drive to Tonopah, but I know that while I was buzzing through the outback to look for damage from a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, something else would happen, like the Genoa Fault going off.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has reported possible damage to the highway near the Coaldale Junction of 95 and 6 in Esmeralda County, which is just south of the big quake’s epicenter.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is also listing a noninjury wreck and road hazards in that vicinity. The nearest traffic camera is in Luning and the few vehicles I’ve seen travel through there appear to be fine.

In nonearthquake news, the Douglas County Public Library is beginning the process of reopening, starting with the drop boxes. On Saturday, curbside pickup will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Minden. Find what you want to check out at catalog.douglas.lib.nv.us The Lake Tahoe branch will open on Tuesday.

I’d hoped to be able to report the rest of the asymptomatic test results, but the lab’s clogged up so we’re stuck at 1,378 negative and one positive for the four counties. The virus caught up to Storey County with one active case. Carson had five new cases, with two under the age of 18 and three in their 40s. The coronavirus hotline number is 775-283-4789. I was off a number in Thursday’s edition.

What I hope is winter’s last gasp arrives on Sunday after a quiet day today and Saturday. We could see 60 mph winds in the afternoon and a chance for real rain through Tuesday with snow levels around Lake level.

Today expect actual sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees. The wind will be calm shifting northwest at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com