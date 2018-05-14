The May 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Genoans planning on participating in this weekend's community garage sale should register by 4 p.m. today at Gilmour Coons Real Estate Office at Main and Nixon streets.

We are one-month out from the 2018 primary election, and Tuesday is the last day you can register to vote by mail. After that you either have to register in person at the Clerk's Office or online at registertovotenv.gov.

There was a little earthquake near the state line at Big Springs Road west of Holbrook Highlands 8:20 p.m. Sunday. At 1.32, I doubt someone could feel it if they were standing on it, but it's a reminder this place is seismically active.

We got about a 10thof an inch of rain overnight on the west side. Basically we've been getting sprinkles at some point every day over the weekend. Expect more of the same during the week.

There's a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today, but otherwise mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 68 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com