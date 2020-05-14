The May 14, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Wednesday evening's wind-sculpted clouds were a popular subject. Here's Maggie Rusmisel's contribution.

rusmiselclouds

Genoa, Nev. — A trio of nearly deadly overdoses this week on fake Percocet pills that contained fentanyl included people who were in their 20s and 30s. I’ve seen people in court for using methamphetamine who are 60 years old, so it’s not just kids. As near as I can tell, it never was.

I got the link last night to Tuesday’s Good Governance Group candidate forum at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center featuring all seven candidates for county commissioner. You can watch it at https://youtu.be/Ie4fpegAKbs It runs about two hours.

Lights on the Lake, the nationally recognized fireworks show at Stateline for Fourth of July has been canceled, as has Shakespeare at Sand Harbor due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While three activities accompanying Carson Valley Days have been canceled, the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club has not thrown in the towel on the parade, bless their hearts.

Petitioners seeking to recall Gov. Sisolak filed a federal lawsuit on Monday for more time because of the coronavirus outbreak. The petition was filed Feb. 14, and Nevada law gives them 90 days to collect signatures, which might just be up today or Friday.

Another blast of cool air is expected to arrive over the weekend, with highs dropping into the 50s on Monday and a chance of showers through next week. We might even see some road controls over the passes.

We’re looking at another cool, cloudy day today with partly cloudy skies and a high near 64 degrees. Expect the southeast wind of 5-15 mph to shift to the west later this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com