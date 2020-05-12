The May 12, 2020, R-C Morning Report

It was balloonapalooza up in Johnson Lane on Saturday. Fred LaSor captured four during the launch.

balloonapalooza

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County planning commissioners will conduct a review of housing needs and availability at their virtual meeting 1 p.m. today. A couple of folks are also seeking changes in the code to allow a heliport in light industrial zoning and a revision of the pet services code.

The asymptomatic coronavirus testing at Douglas High School on Monday ran from 9 a.m. to around 4:15 p.m. Health officials were scheduled to go through 580 people with nasal swabs to determine if any of them have the virus but no symptoms.

Douglas is steady at five active cases of the coronavirus and 19 recoveries. Two Lyon residents and a Carson resident turned up positive on Monday.

I’m noticing more reports of people having open containers of alcohol in their vehicle when pulled over. Besides being the very definition of drinking and driving, a citation will get you a $640 fine and the possibility of six months in jail, for starters.

We might see some showers around lunchtime and the snow level is expected to drop to 7,600 feet under partly sunny skies. Expect a high near 61 degrees with the southwest wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com