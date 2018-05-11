The May 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A bicyclist who witnessed the wreck of the tanker truck in Woodfords on Wednesday said he believes the truckdriver's last act may have been to avoid hitting him.

Oakland resident George Brown was killed in the wreck that spilled 5,000 gallons of concentrated bleach forcing evacuations in the Alpine County community.

I was off on the reopening of Highway 88 by about four hours on Thursday. The wreck had cleared from the CHP site, but CalTrans still reported it closed from Pickets Junction to Woodfords until 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

Recommended Stories For You

Sheriff Ron Pierini will be feted today at Law Enforcement Night 5 p.m. at the CVIC Hall in Minden. This is the sheriff's last run before giving up the big badge for good at the end of the year. Call Jim Schramm at 783-4224 for tickets.

Big Mama's Car Show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lampe Park. The show is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels in Douglas County.

Mormon Station will host a Chautauqua 12:30 p.m. Saturday with Abner Blackburn and Hampton Beatie , who established the first trading post in 1850 a mile north of Mormon Station, which is pretty much where I'm writing this right now.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of 66 degrees, It will be breezy later at 5-15 mph with northwest gusts at 25 mph. We cold see thundershowers over the weekend.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com