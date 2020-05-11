The May 11, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The Chateau's management team gathers for a photo. Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Health officials will be swabbing like sailors on a carrier deck today to get through 580 Douglas residents asymptomatic coronavirus testing today. Douglas is the last of the 1,800 residents getting the test.

As of last night, we were up to five positive and 19 recovered coronavirus cases. Carson and Lyon had five new cases and three recoveries.

East Fork firefighters extinguished a tenth-acre fire reported 10:43 a.m. Sunday along the Buckeye Creek drainage in the Pine Nuts due east of East Valley Road and the Dangberg reservoir. That was the second wildland fire over the weekend.

There’s often a balloon drifting over Johnson Lane, but on Saturday there was extra excitement as at least four floated into the neighborhood before the big car parade.

It’s already a little breezy outside this morning, and that wind’s going to pick up a whole lot as a front arrives in Carson Valley. A wind advisory is in effect 1-9 p.m. today with southwest winds of 20-30 mph, gusting to 50 mph, with a couple of 55 mph blasts along the Highway 395-88 corridor.

We might see some showers from this tonight and Tuesday, but it will mostly be cooler and windy. Today expect the high temperature to hit 71 degrees under gradually clearing skies.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com