The May 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A hazardous materials spill that closed Highway 88 on Wednesday morning appears to have been cleaned up. According to the CHP, the road reopened during the night. We'll be doing our own work to find out more about the tanker truck that rolled and spewed toxic material, forcing evacuations.

One lane of Highway 88 at Centerville should be open this morning with vehicles escorted by a pilot car. Careful through there. I have to anticipate that the intersection changed significantly over the past 10 days.

Bids for the reconstruction of Tillman Lane south of Yellowjacket have been opened and county officials anticipate awarding the bid next week. That work, and work on Waterloo Lane are scheduled for July.

Recommended Stories For You

The high temperature of 87 degrees for Wednesday tickled the record, but didn't quite make it. Today the high is expected to hit 78 degrees under sunny skies with a high of 78. The zephyr will pick up out of the west at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com