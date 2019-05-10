The May 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The boat ramp at Cave Rock opened for the summer on Thursday. Other sure signs of warmer weather were the opening of the road to “Good, by God,” Bodie on Thursday afternoon and Monitor Pass on April 29. CalTrans is still hacking away at Ebbetts and Sonora passes, but hope to have them open by Memorial Day.

If you’re looking for a laugh tonight or Saturday, check out Douglas High School’s comedy improv troupe 7 p.m. at the drama room for the high school. It’s $10 a ticket.

It’s Safety Day Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lampe Park. Check out the Ember House, and then send me a picture so I know what it looks like.

There are plant sales at Heritage Park in Gardnerville and Douglas High School on Saturday. Check out the calendar in The R-C for more information.

For those of a more literary persuasion, the Douglas County Public Library Book Sale is Saturday and Sunday at the CVIC Hall. Members get first pick tonight, and the beauty is you can join Friends of the Library right there at the door.

Today will be sunny with a high around 67 degrees. Expect the wind out of the northeast at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

