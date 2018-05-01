The May 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Gardnerville Town Board members will discuss how they'll pay for an election that could see two of them turned out of office. The Clerk-Treasurer is charging the county's town and districts to conduct elections for the first time. The Gardnerville Town Board meets 4:30 p.m. today at the town offices.

County commissioners wrapped up their tentative budget in a quarter of the time they expected, which means no eight-hour meeting today. They have to wrap up the budget and send it to the state by June 1. Commissioners will hear the final budget on May 21.

While the county was early, the state was late closing Centerville for the roundabout work. The official time was about 3:30 p.m. Expect traffic patterns to change significantly as a result.

Undersheriff Paul Howell will be speaking to the Good Government Group noon today at the COD Casino in Minden. I wager the body cameras will be a key portion of that talk.

We got a few sprinkles on Monday afternoon, but nothing spectacular. There's a chance of rain today, but not much of one. Expect a high of 60 degrees, with the wind picking up to 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.