The May 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas High School students will be firing muskets and cannons as part of a Civil War re-enactment today between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today, so if you hear gunfire from the high school that’s what’s happening.

The Peace Officer’s Memorial Run passes through Gardnerville and Minden starting around 10 a.m. today, though that’s not a solid time. Douglas will take up the baton this morning on Highway 208 and will run it through the Pine Nuts on Highway 395.

It should be obvious, but expect some congestion on northbound Highway 395 for the law enforcement run today. They usually transfer the baton at Silver City RV Park to Carson City at around 1 p.m.

Muller Parkway and the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center are the unfunded priorities for county commissioners they decided on Monday night after about seven hours of meeting on the budget.

Commissioners agree to spend about a third of the remaining $3.6 million left in Redevelopment Area No. 1 on improvements to Genoa. The rest is reserved to extend Vista Grande, should the county ever acquire the right of way.

It dropped down to around 26 degrees this morning. We didn’t see much precipitation on Tuesday from this front. Expect sunny skies with a high near 62 degrees. The wind will be out of the east at 5 mph.

