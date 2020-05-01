The May 1, 2020 R-C Morning Report

Desert peach and buck brush are in bloom along Jacks Valley Road as Jobs Peak rises in the background. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The state will be working today on Highway 395 near Leviathan Mine Road to do some touch-up on last year’s paving job. Expect flaggers and up to 30-minute delays through there.

It looks like about 80 coronavirus tests a day are being conducted in Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey. As of Tuesday, there were 1,485 tests conducted, up from 1,404 on Monday.

Douglas has the highest number of recoveries compared to active cases with 12-7, making for 19 total, and not a single report since Saturday. Carson reported 22 each on Thursday, with one death.

If you’re asymptomatic and you want to be tested, there might still be a spot after availability was increased in some locations. They were getting 100 calls an hour at 775-434-1450. If you have symptoms or questions, call 775-283-4789.

If it’s May, there must be a freeze around the corner after the dog days of April. The low is supposed to drop down to 33 degrees on Sunday night, so cover those tomatoes you just planted. High temperatures will be back up around 80 by next Thursday.

We’re looking at cooler temperatures and breezy conditions through the weekend. Today expect a high near 73 degrees and winds out of the west at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com