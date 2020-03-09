The March 9 R-C Morning Report

Jobs Peak on Thursday afternoon. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Work begins on East Fork Justice Court today, which means the judge and court staff will be roving a bit through the rest of the month. The clerks have been handing out fliers for a bit, but if you don’t know where to go check at eastforkjusticecourt.com for the remodel schedule.

Election filing continues this week at the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office in Minden. We had a school board race develop on Friday for Karen Chessell’s north county seat. Filing’s 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Remember to bring money for the filing fee.

St. Gall Catholic Church was standing-room only for Carson Valley native Andy Aldax’s service. He lived his entire life in the Valley and will be sorely missed.

There were a few drops of rain falling on the west side on Saturday, but despite some cloudiness, there wasn’t much in the way of precipitation. Heavenly only reports an inch of snow from the weekend.

Today’s forecast is for mostly cloudy skies with the wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph shifting west in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com