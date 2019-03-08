The March 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners narrowly approved a measure on Thursday that would allow them to form a district for new subdivisions whose roads and drainage won't be maintained by any other means. A property owner could petition to be included in the district before lots were sold and property taxes collected would go to maintain their infrastructure.

It's perhaps fitting that new County Manager Patrick Cates' first taste of the position was more like being handcuffed to an all you can eat buffet. Cates survived his first 12-hour commission meeting, and has a pretty big to-do list going forward.

Highway 88 over Carson Spur is open this morning with road controls. Closer to home both Kingsbury and Spooner have snow on the highway and are requiring chains or four-wheel drive.

Expect delays in Washoe Valley as the NHP clears a fatal collision between Galena Creek Bridge and the Bowers Mansion turnoff. The wreck closed the two left southbound lanes at 2:30 a.m. and is still under investigation. Traffic appears to be flowing through there.

We might see some snow today after 10 a.m., but there's a better chance we'll see sunshine. Expect a high today of 41 degrees with the wind out of the southwest at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com