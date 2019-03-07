The March 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Sorry, kids. The heat is fixed at Douglas High School after a gas leak shut it down on Wednesday. Lake Tahoe schools are just going to their main bus stops this morning as a result of weather up top.

Whether it's the Carson Range or the Pine Nuts be prepared for road controls. Kingsbury and Spooner both look pretty icy this morning. Chains or snow tires are being required on Highway 395 south of Jake's Hill. Highway 88 is closed from Carson Pass to past Caples Lake.

It's a flashback to 1994, with county commissioners holding morning and afternoon sessions today. The county manager and Tiregate stuff is 9 a.m., with the projects not being heard until 1 p.m. Commissioners meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

Recommended Stories For You

Heavenly received another 6 inches of snow bringing their total to 11 for the last 24 hours. Today expect more snow on the mountain and a slight chance down in the Valley, though it seems too warm to me. The high temperature today should hit 50.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com