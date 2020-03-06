The March 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Emergency managers are hoping to get around 30 more volunteers for their March 18 shelter exercise at the Douglas County and Senior Center and Fuji Park. Email jill.hemenway@redcross.org if you’re interested in participating.

County commissioners approved the Rancho Sierra project 3-2 with commissioners Engels and Nelson opposed. The project was approved by the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District and the Planning commission.

One of the key concerns is the bridge at Dressler Lane. Developers need to have a second access to that property before they build their 21st home and are required to improve Heritage south to Dressler.

Commissioners decided against re-introducing an ordinance that would annex parcels along the western edge of Genoa. The annexations would bring in an estimated $6,000 a year in property tax revenue. Property owners are opposed to being annexed.

There is a race for Indian Hills General Improvement District with three candidates filing for two seats. Four candidates have filed for three seats on the Topaz Ranch General Improvement District.

The big deal from this weekend is the time change, so remember to spring forward on Sunday, and then go check your smoke detectors.

A cold front is expected to bring southwest winds starting today are raising concerns we’ll see heightened fire dangers. Gusty winds are expected to hit around 10 a.m. and increase at 1 p.m. today.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com