The March 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas High School is closed today due to a lack of heating in the classrooms. All other Douglas schools are open with no transportation delays.

The Town of Minden meets tonight to discuss replacing board member Glen Radtke and to discuss a $174,200 contract to renovate the park gazebo. Town board members meet 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall.

Road controls are back in place on Kingsbury Grade and Spooner Summit. The traffic cameras show they're pretty snowy, so be careful through there.

A wind advisory was issued for noon to 7 p.m. today with winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting to 45-50 mph. Higher gusts are possible in windprone locations.

Expect showers and perhaps even thunderstorms after 10 a.m. today. The high will be near 49 degrees, and yes there will be wind.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com