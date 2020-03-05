The March 5 R-C Morning Report

The bridge on Dressler Lane has a 3-ton limit. Kurt Hildebrand photo

ranchosierra

Genoa, Nev. — A 239-home subdivision south of the Gardnerville Ranchos will get a public hearing before Douglas County commissioners 1 p.m. today. The 80-acre Rancho Sierra project, off the south end of Tillman Lane, is seeking the abandonment of the Falke-Tilman ditch.

A proposed annexation of 74.61 acres into Genoa is going over like a lead balloon with property owners. Commissioners will discuss the issue at their meeting 1 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

The first county commissioner race developed on Wednesday morning when Larry Walsh filed to retain his seat. Retired East Fork Battalion Chief John Bellona is challenging newly appointed Terry Faff for the first East Fork Fire Protection District board race in history.

A fourth resident has filed for Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District on Wednesday. So far, none of the sitting board members have filed to retain their seats.

We’ve seen hotter days in March, but today is supposed to get up there with a high of 70 degrees. Expect the wind to pick up later this morning to 5-15 mph.

