The March 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A celebration of life for the "Voice of the Douglas Tigers," Ken Carrr is 3 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gardnerville.

I believe today is Tom Dallaire's last meeting with the Gardnerville Town Board as manager. They're going to do a presentation as way of a bon voyage at today's 4:30 p.m. meeting. Dallaire is going on to be Douglas County community development director.

Honestly, I think it's only the second time in weeks when there weren't road controls on Douglas highways. That should change later today with rain in the Valley and snow up top.

Today's forecast is for rain after 10 a.m. under cloudy skies with a high temperature near 47 degrees. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com