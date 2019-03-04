The March 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There's fog across the Valley this morning, so watch out going for work. Road controls are in effect for Kingsbury Grade and for Spooner Summit.

Former Assembly District 39 candidate Patricia Ackerman will talk about her campaign at the Douglas County Democratic Woman 11:30 a.m. at the Carson Valley Inn. It's $25 to get in, if they've got room.

I'd hoped our weather pattern would have gotten the stormy out of its system in February, but a statement from the weather service says to expect an active weather system Tuesday and Thursday, with Sierra cement up top and rain and gusty winds in the Valley.

Recommended Stories For You

Today expect patching fog and then mostly sunny skies and a high around 50 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com