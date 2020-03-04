The March 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Bernie Sanders won the Alpine County presidential primary with 29.14 percent of the vote. Joe Biden came in second with 23.74 percent and Elizabeth Warren was in third place, which comes pretty close to the results across California. Statewide, Donald Trump won 92.7 percent of the vote.

School Board trustees will meet 9 a.m. today to discuss moving the March 10 meeting to Douglas High School. Today’s meeting is only set for 5 minutes, but next week they’ll discuss how to deal with Superintendent Teri White’s impending retirement.

Genoans meet today to discuss a memo to the county regarding bow hunting in town. The town board will also talk about accepting Town Historian Billie Jean Rightmire’s resignation. The town board meets 5:30 p.m. in its offices on Main Street.

Minden Town Board members will discuss accepting improvements from the Heybourne Meadows subdivision and whether to purchase new playground equipment for Westwood Park. Minden Town Board members also meet at 5:30 p.m. today.

Smoke from prescribed burning settled at the bottom of the canyon on Tuesday to Van Sickle Station. Expect smoke to continue as firefighters take advantage of nice weather to burn.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there are officially races for Gardnerville Ranchos and Topaz Ranch Estates improvement district seats. Filing continues through March 13.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 68 degrees today. The wind will pick up out of the west at 5 mph.

