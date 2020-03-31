The March 31 R-C Morning Report

This penguin sighted in downtown Gardnerville recently is urging folks to stay cool. Photo by Boyd Dangtongdee

Penguin in Gardnerville

Genoa, Nev. — East Fork medics posted to Twitter that they and nurses are having to reuse personal protective equipment when they respond to calls involving respiratory distress. It’s always a good idea to be careful out in the world.

The Douglas County Parks Department is reminding people to practice social distancing while using county facilities. The parks folks saw the same social media posts everyone else did about the skate park over the weekend. I cruised by there three times on Monday, and the number of skaters was well within parameters.

The signs with affirmative messages around town were put up by the Suicide Prevention Network. Director Debbie Posnien said any other businesses who’d like to have one should call her at 775-783-1510.

It’s going to be breezy this afternoon as a minor cold front rolls in. Expect winds out of the southeast 5-15 mph shifting west in the morning. Winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com