The March 30 R-C Morning Report

Topaz Ranch Estates photographer John Flaherty practices social distancing on Saturday in a way that only Nevadans can.

Genoa, Nev. — I’ve received reports from a couple of quarters that youngsters aren’t doing a very good job of social distancing in public places. The rule is to have fewer of the same 10 people, so they aren’t passing the virus around. Failure to do that will end up getting those gathering places shut down and us all put on lockdown, so knock it off.

Both Minden and Genoa have canceled their Wednesday meetings. County commissioners are meeting Thursday, but it’s a light agenda.

Last week, the school board met using Zoom. It wasn’t great, but the work got done and they’ll get better at it as they go along. Trustee Keith Byer had a pretty effective rig vaguely resembling an air traffic controller.

Help with PINs to log into the system has been the bottleneck for people applying for unemployment. It’s been a while since unemployment was an issue, so few people remember their user and password from last time. Check at ui.nv.gov and then call 687-6838 if you run into trouble.

Two Gardnerville and one Minden child were born March 19-24 at Carson Tahoe. Welcome to little Kelsey, Gavin and Steele. Life continues in Carson Valley.

We didn’t get much in the way of precipitation over the weekend. Hydrologists will check the snowpack on Thursday remotely. Wednesday is the first day of irrigation season and the Carson River basin is up to 77 percent snow-water equivalent, so not great, but not too shabby either.

We’ll say farewell to March without adding anything to that. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 56 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com