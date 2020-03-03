The March 3 R-C Morning Report

A newborn calf on the Scossa Ranch in Gardnerville. Ansie Scossa photo

Genoa, Nev. — Twenty candidates filed on the first day, but no races have officially developed with a candidate for each of the three commissioner seats and for each school board seat. Filing continues through Friday the 13th.

Improvements to the entrance of Kingslane will likely wait until the state resurfaces Highway 395 in 2022. Gardnerville Town Board members may discuss the extension of the contract with the state for the $303,800 project.

About $426,000 in sidewalk improvements at Kingslane are still in the five-year plan for next fiscal year, which includes a $290,000 grant from the state. Gardnerville Town Board meets 4:30 p.m. at the town offices, 1407 Main St.

A truck fire and explosion rattled windows in Stateline early Monday morning, but there were no injuries. Tahoe-Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said a 3 a.m. brake fire set off a brake pod on a semi. Water from dousing the blaze froze on the road, which had to be sanded.

A single sunny day was sufficient to melt off most of the snow in the Valley. Heavenly reported receiving 13 inches bringing the base up to 44 inches.

Whatever is left of the snow down here will be gone after today and Wednesday, when sunny skies are the rule. Expect today’s high temperature to hit 57 degrees. The high will approach 70 on Thursday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com